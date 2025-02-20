Gill (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Bucks.
Gill didn't play in the final three games before the All-Star break, and he may not be fully recovered from his sprained right ankle. Even if he does play, Gill is a small part of Washington's rotation and hasn't seen double-digit minutes since mid-December.
