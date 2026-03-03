site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Wizards' Anthony Gill: Ruled out for Tuesday
•
1 min read
Gill (illness) will not play Tuesday against the Magic.
Gill will be sidelined for a second straight contest Tuesday. The Wizards are going to be very thin up front, so the team could rely more on Julian Reese and Will Riley.
