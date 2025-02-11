Gill (ankle) is out for Wednesday's game against the Pacers.
A sprained right ankle will cost Gill a third straight game Wednesday. His next chance to suit up for the Wizards arrives Feb. 21 against the Bucks following the All-Star break, giving Gill plenty of extra time to heal.
