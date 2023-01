Gill has entered the league's health and safety protocols and will miss Saturday's game against New Orleans.

Gill was previously absent from the injury report but will end up joining Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) on the sidelines for Saturday's tilt. He will face an uphill battle to clear protocols in time for Monday's game against the Spurs. For as long as Gill is out, Kyle Kuzma, Deni Avdija and Corey Kispert are candidates to receive a few more minutes.