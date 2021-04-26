Gill will come off the bench Monday against San Antonio, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

The 28-year-old started Sunday and had five points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in 14 minutes, but he'll return to the bench with Rui Hachimura (knee) back from a four-game absence. Gill figures to revert to a minor role with Hachimura back in the fold for Washington.