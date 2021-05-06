Gill is expected to pick up a second straight start at power forward with Rui Hachimura (illness) listed as out for Thursday's game against the Raptors.

After being left out of head coach Scott Brooks' rotation for two straight games, Gill was thrust into the starting five as a replacement for Hachimura in Wednesday's 135-134 loss to the Bucks. The rookie acquitted himself well in his 18 minutes on the court, scoring 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and one rebound. Expect Gill to see a similar minutes load Thursday while filling a low-usage role on offense alongside backcourt stars Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal.