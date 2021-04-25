Gill will get the start at one forward spot Sunday against the Cavs.

With Rui Hachimura (knee) missing a fourth straight game, the Wizards will mix things up and roll with Gill at power forward Sunday. The little-used Virginia product has only appeared in seven games since the All-Star break, but he played 20 minutes off the bench in Friday's game against the Thunder and finished with nine points and 10 boards.