Gill will start Wednesday's contest against the Bucks, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.
With Rui Hachimura (illness) out, Gill will start at power forward. In his previous two starts, Gill averaged 3.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 18.0 minutes.
