Gill will enter the starting lineup for Thursday's matchup against the Mavericks.

Gill is joined by Monte Morris, Corey Kispert, Deni Advija and Kyle Kuzma in the starting five with Kristaps Porzingis (groin) and Bradley Beal (COVID-19) out. The Wizards opted to go small Thursday, meaning that Gill could see expanded opportunities in the rebounding department.