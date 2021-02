The Wizards list Gill (illness) as questionable for Monday's game against the Rockets.

Gill sat out the front end of the Wizards' back-to-back set Sunday against the Celtics while battling a stomach virus, and he's apparently not fully healthy 24 hours later. The rookie forward hadn't been a part of the Wizards' rotation before the illness surfaced, so his status shouldn't affect how head coach Scott Brooks divvies up the minutes Monday.