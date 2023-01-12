Gill had 18 points (7-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 100-97 victory over the Bulls.

Where did that come from? Gill hadn't scored more than eight points in a game since Halloween, but with Kristaps Porzingis (ribs) and Daniel Gafford (ankle) both unavailable, the Wizards needed all the frontcourt help they could get. Gill rose to the challenge and set a new career high in points, although the 30-year-old didn't add much else to his ledger. Even if Washington's injury issues persist, it's hard to have any confidence in Gill repeating this performance.