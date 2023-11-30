Gill chipped in zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound over five minutes during Wednesday's 139-120 loss to the Magic.
Gill played just five minutes in the loss, continuing his disappointing season. He has eclipsed 10 minutes only once thus far, offering nothing in terms of production. Even in deeper formats, there are likely much better options available.
