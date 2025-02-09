Gill (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against San Antonio.
Gill will miss his second consecutive contest due to a right ankle sprain that he sustained during Friday's loss to Cleveland. His next opportunity to suit up will come in Wednesday's matchup against the Pacers.
