Wizards' Anthony Gill: Won't play Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Gill (hand) will not play Sunday against Miami.
Gill was unable to shake his questionable tag for the second leg of this back-to-back set. The Wizards could be very thin up front Sunday and may use a committee approach to soak up the minutes.
