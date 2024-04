Gill (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raptors.

Gill's injury comes at poor timing for the 31-year-old forward, who had recently ascended to a quality nightly role for Washington. Johnny Davis, Justin Champagnie, Eugene Omoruyi and Patrick Baldwin will collectively fill his vacated usage, although Davis and Omoruyi have rarely exceeded 20-minute workloads this year.