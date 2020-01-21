Wizards' Anzejs Pasecniks: Could return Wednesday
Pasecniks (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Miami.
Pasecniks missed Monday's clash with a left ankle issue, and his status remains in question heading into his team's next matchup. He'll be re-evaluated closer to tipoff to determine his availability.
