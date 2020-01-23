Wizards' Anzejs Pasecniks: Deemed questionable
Pasecniks (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Cavaliers.
Pasecniks is dealing with a sprained left ankle and has missed the past two games as a result. The big man will likely go through his pregame routine before his availability is determined.
