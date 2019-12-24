Pasecniks had 14 points (6-7 FG, 2-4 FT) and three rebounds in 20 minutes off the bench during Monday's 121-115 win at the Knicks.

Pasecniks has seen a decent amount of playing time due to the numerous injuries on Washington's frontcourt, and he has taken the most of that advantage since he produced his best scoring output of the season here. His playing should reduce as soon as other regular members of the rotation begin to heal, but the should have decent upside at least on a short-term scenario.