Pasecniks tallied 16 points (6-8 FG, 4-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 35 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 123-89 loss at the Magic.

It was the highest number of minutes the 24-year-old received in a single game, and he made the most of it by scoring most of his opportunities inside the paint. The impending return of Thomas Bryant (foot) likely limits Pasecniks' time on the court, but stat lines like these do provide substantial evidence as to why he is deserving of an NBA roster spot.