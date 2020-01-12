The Wizards converted Pasecnik's two-way deal into a standard NBA contract Sunday, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.

After inking his two-way deal Dec. 17, the 2017 first-round pick was immediately plugged into the NBA rotation, as injuries to big men Thomas Bryant (foot), Moritz Wagner (ankle), Rui Hachimura (groin) and Davis Bertans (quadriceps) forced Washington to rely heavily on Pasecniks. The 7-foot-1 center acquitted himself well in his initial exposure to the NBA, averaging 8.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 22.1 minutes per game over his first 13 appearances. He'll now be locked into a spot on the 15-man roster for the rest of the season, but with Bertans back in action and Bryant closing in on a return, Pasecniks' playing time will likely take a hit in the weeks to come.