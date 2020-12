Pasecniks will be a healthy inactive for Thursday's game against the Bulls, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

The Wizards will have two-way player Garrison Mathews available to make his season debut off the bench, so Pasecniks will be donning street clothes for the front end of the back-to-back set. Pasecniks wasn't included in coach Scott Brooks' rotation over the Wizards' first four games.