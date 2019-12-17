Wizards' Anzejs Pasecniks: Inks two-way deal with Washington
Pasecniks signed a two-way contract with the Wizards on Tuesday.
Pasecniks has spent the 2019 campaign with Washington's G League affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go. He's appeared in 12 contests, averaging 10.5 points and five rebounds over that stretch. Chris Chiozza was waived to make room for the addition of Pasecniks.
