Coach Scott Brooks said Pasecniks will likely play Wednesday against the Bulls, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

With the Wizards dealing with a myriad of injuries to their frontcourt, it sounds like Pasecniks could make his NBA debut Wednesday against Chicago. He's appeared in 12 games with the Capital City Go Go this season, posting averages of 10.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 blocks in 21.4 minutes.