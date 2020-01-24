Wizards' Anzejs Pasecniks: Logs 15 minutes versus Cavaliers
Pasecniks pitched in four points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block in 15 minutes during Thursday's 124-112 win over the Cavaliers.
Pasecniks returned to the rotation following a two-game absence with a sprained ankle and saw limited minutes as expected. With Thomas Bryant re-entering the starting lineup and Rui Hachimura (groin) and Moritz Wagner (ankle) likely to be back in the fold soon, Pasecniks may have a hard time carving out double-digit minutes on a nightly basis going forward, though he remains a potential dart throw target heading into Sunday's matchup against Atlanta.
