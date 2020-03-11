Wizards' Anzejs Pasecniks: Logs three minutes
Pasecniks saw three minutes during Tuesday's 122-115 win over the Knicks.
Pasecniks made his 24th appearance but didn't see much time nor attempt a single shot attempt. He can be avoided in most formats.
