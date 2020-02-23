Pasecniks (hip) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Bulls.

Pasecniks appeared on the Wizards' injury report prior to the All-Star break with a sore left hip, but he was available for the team's first game of the second half Friday versus Cleveland. The rookie center ultimately went unused off the bench in the Wizards' five-point loss, and that's likely to be a common occurrence in competitive games moving forward. Pasecniks -- whose last appearance with the Wizards came back on Jan. 28 -- is buried behind Ian Mahinmi, Thomas Bryant and Moritz Wagner on the depth chart at center.