Wizards' Anzejs Pasecniks: On minutes limit Thursday
Coach Scott Brooks said Pasecniks (ankle) will be available Thursday against the Cavaliers, though he will be on a minutes limit.
Pasecniks has been cleared to return after missing the past two games due to a sprained left ankle. In his two games prior to getting injured, the big man posted averages of 10.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.0 assist in 20.5 minutes per tilt.
