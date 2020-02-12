Wizards' Anzejs Pasecniks: Questionable again
Pasecniks (hip) is listed questionable for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.
Pasecniks popped up on the injury report ahead of Tuesday night's game and ended up sitting out. There's a good chance that's the case again Wednesday, though either way, Pasecniks has fallen out of the regular rotation.
