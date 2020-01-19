The Wizards list Pasecniks as questionable for Monday's game against the Pistons with a sprained left ankle.

Pasecniks presumably picked up the injury Friday, when he poured in 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-5 FT) and six rebounds in a 140-111 loss to the Raptors. The rookie is now third on the depth chart at center with Thomas Bryant and Ian Mahinmi both healthy, so his potential absence Monday wouldn't loom too large.