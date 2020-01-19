Wizards' Anzejs Pasecniks: Questionable for Monday
The Wizards list Pasecniks as questionable for Monday's game against the Pistons with a sprained left ankle.
Pasecniks presumably picked up the injury Friday, when he poured in 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-5 FT) and six rebounds in a 140-111 loss to the Raptors. The rookie is now third on the depth chart at center with Thomas Bryant and Ian Mahinmi both healthy, so his potential absence Monday wouldn't loom too large.
More News
-
Wizards' Anzejs Pasecniks: Gets standard deal from Washington•
-
Wizards' Anzejs Pasecniks: Efficient night against Orlando•
-
Wizards' Anzejs Pasecniks: Solid outing off bench•
-
Wizards' Anzejs Pasecniks: Snags career-high 10 boards•
-
Wizards' Anzejs Pasecniks: Efficient night against Knicks•
-
Wizards' Anzejs Pasecniks: Scores 11 in 22 minutes•
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.