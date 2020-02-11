Wizards' Anzejs Pasecniks: Questionable Tuesday
Pasecniks is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Bulls due to tightness in his left hip.
Pasecniks is a new addition to the injury report as the Wizards head into the first night of a back-to-back, but he's not on the fantasy radar right now, having racked up fifth straight DNP-CDs.
