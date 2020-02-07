Wizards' Anzejs Pasecniks: Recalled from G League
Pasecniks was recalled from the G League ahead of Friday's game against the Mavericks.
Pasecniks hasn't played in an NBA game since Jan. 28. He'll get an opportunity to do so Friday while backing up Ian Mahinmi.
