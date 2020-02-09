Wizards' Anzejs Pasecniks: Returns from G League
The Wizards recalled Pasecniks from the G League's Capital City Go-Go on Sunday.
Pasecniks will be up with the parent club for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies after a brief pit stop with the Go-Go. He logged 20 minutes for the G League affiliate Saturday in its 133-106 win over the Erie BayHawks, contributing 16 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 FT), nine boards, two steals and one block.
