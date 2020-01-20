Pasecniks (ankle) will be held out of Monday's game against the Pistons.

Pasecniks will miss his first game since sustaining an ankle injury during Friday's game against Toronto. Considering the team has yet to elaborate on a possible timeline for the rookie center, the injury can continue to be considered a day-to-day matter. Look for Jonathan Williams to see a minor boost in minutes until Pasecniks' able to return.