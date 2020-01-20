Wizards' Anzejs Pasecniks: Ruled out Monday
Pasecniks (ankle) will be held out of Monday's game against the Pistons.
Pasecniks will miss his first game since sustaining an ankle injury during Friday's game against Toronto. Considering the team has yet to elaborate on a possible timeline for the rookie center, the injury can continue to be considered a day-to-day matter. Look for Jonathan Williams to see a minor boost in minutes until Pasecniks' able to return.
More News
-
Wizards' Anzejs Pasecniks: Questionable for Monday•
-
Wizards' Anzejs Pasecniks: Gets standard deal from Washington•
-
Wizards' Anzejs Pasecniks: Efficient night against Orlando•
-
Wizards' Anzejs Pasecniks: Solid outing off bench•
-
Wizards' Anzejs Pasecniks: Snags career-high 10 boards•
-
Wizards' Anzejs Pasecniks: Efficient night against Knicks•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...