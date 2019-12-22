Pasecniks posted 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 22 minutes during Saturday's 125-108 loss to the 76ers.

Pasecniks had his best scoring performance through three appearances, and the rookie has combined to log 64 minutes in his first three games. With Thomas Bryant (foot) and Moritz Wagner (ankle) both expected to remain sidelined for a bit going forward, Pasecniks will likely see decent minutes once again during Monday's tilt against the Knicks.