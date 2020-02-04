The Wizards assigned Pasecniks to the G League's Capital City Go-Go on Tuesday.

With Rui Hachimura (groin) and Moritz Wagner (ankle) returning from extended absences in Monday's 125-117 loss to the Warriors, the Wizards were back to full strength in the frontcourt, which left no minutes available for Pasecniks. The rookie center had already been out of the rotation for the prior two games while Thomas Bryant and Ian Mahinmi split the playing time at center, and the additions of Hachimura and Wagner only further damages Pasecniks' chances of recapturing a meaningful role off the bench. Expect Pasecniks to at least see extensive minutes Wednesday in the Go-Go's matchup with the Grand Rapids Drive.