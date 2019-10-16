Pasecniks agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with the Wizards on Wednesday, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Pasecniks was originally drafted by the 76ers in the first round of the 2017 draft, but now, after playing summer league with the Wizards, he'll join Washington for at least the final week of preseason. He'll likely be waived and join the G League affiliate.

