Pasecniks pitched in with two points (1-2 FG, 0-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 18 minutes during Monday's 123-105 win over the Heat.

Pasecniks finished with career highs in rebounding, assists and blocks despite his modest minute total. Once Thomas Bryant (foot) and Moritz Wagner (ankle) return Pasecniks will likely be an afterthought in the rotation, but until then the rookie big man should continue to receive decent minutes off the bench.