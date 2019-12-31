Wizards' Anzejs Pasecniks: Snags career-high 10 boards
Pasecniks pitched in with two points (1-2 FG, 0-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 18 minutes during Monday's 123-105 win over the Heat.
Pasecniks finished with career highs in rebounding, assists and blocks despite his modest minute total. Once Thomas Bryant (foot) and Moritz Wagner (ankle) return Pasecniks will likely be an afterthought in the rotation, but until then the rookie big man should continue to receive decent minutes off the bench.
More News
-
Wizards' Anzejs Pasecniks: Efficient night against Knicks•
-
Wizards' Anzejs Pasecniks: Scores 11 in 22 minutes•
-
Wizards' Anzejs Pasecniks: Likely to debut Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Anzejs Pasecniks: Inks two-way deal with Washington•
-
Anzejs Pasecniks: Nets 10 in win•
-
Anzejs Pasecniks: Chips in 19 from bench•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...