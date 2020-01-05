Pasecniks contributed 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block in 22 minutes Saturday in the Wizards' 128-114 win over the Nuggets.

The rookie big man was one of four Wizards reserves to hit double figures in scoring while the Washington bench erupted for a franchise-record 92 points. Pasecniks doesn't offer much upside, but he has some utility in deeper leagues for fantasy managers in need of rebounds and efficient scoring. He's averaging 7.8 points and 6.5 rebounds in 20.8 minutes per game since signing with the Wizards in mid-December.