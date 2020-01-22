Wizards' Anzejs Pasecniks: To miss another game
Pasecniks (ankle) will remain out Wednesday against the Heat.
It'll be the second straight absence for Pasecniks, who's dealing with a sprained left ankle. Expect Thomas Bryant and Ian Mahinmi to continue to see most of the minutes at center, while Davis Bertans, Isaac Bonga and Troy Brown hold down the frontcourt.
