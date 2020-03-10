Wizards' Anzejs Pasecniks: Will be available Tuesday
Pasecniks will be available for Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Pasecniks has only appeared in three games since the start of February, but he'll be an option off the bench should coach Scott Brooks decide to use him.
