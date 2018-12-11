Wizards' Austin Rivers: 13 points in Monday's loss
Rivers accumulated 13 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), four assists, three rebounds and a steal in 34 minutes Monday against the Pacers.
Rivers had a solid if unspectacular game Monday, cracking double-digits for the first time in five games. While Rivers is still playing good defense, his offensive game has taken a massive step back in his first year with Washington, with the veteran guard in only managing 7.0 points and 2.4 rebounds in 22.9 minutes per game. For now, Rivers can't be considered a fantasy asset in standard formats.
