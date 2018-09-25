Wizards' Austin Rivers: Battling neck spasms
Rivers was limited by neck spasms at Tuesday's practice, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
The issue doesn't look to be anything serious, and Rivers was able to take part in the non-contact portions of practice. Expect the 26-year-old to be fine by the time the regular season opener rolls around in three-plus weeks.
