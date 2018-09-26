Wizards' Austin Rivers: Doesn't practice Wednesday

Rivers (neck) remained sidelined for Wednesday's practice, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.

Rivers is dealing with some neck spasms and also was limited at Tuesday's session. Look for the Wizards to remain cautious with his recovery and at this point, it's unclear if Rivers will be cleared in time for Monday's preseason opener against the Knicks.

