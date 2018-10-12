Wizards' Austin Rivers: Draws start Friday
Rivers will get the start in Friday's preseason game against the Guangzhou Long-Lions
Rivers and Tomas Satoransky are both included in the starting five because John Wall and Bradley Beal are getting the night off to rest up for the regular season. Rivers will undoubtedly slot into a bench role when the 2018-2019 campaign starts up.
