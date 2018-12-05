Wizards' Austin Rivers: Expected to start Wednesday
Rivers is expected to start at point guard Wednesday against the Hawks, Chris Miller of NBCS Washington reports.
With John Wall (personal) missing his first game of the season, it seems coach Scott Brooks will throw Rivers into the starting five. When Rivers has seen at least 24 minutes this season, he's averaged 10.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals. That's not exactly encouraging from a DFS perspective, and it's possible Tomas Satoransky ends up seeing a higher usage rate for the contest, despite coming off the bench.
