Wizards' Austin Rivers: Hands out five assists in Friday's start

Rivers recorded five points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), five assists, two rebounds, one steal, and one block in 10 minutes during Friday's 140-111 win over the Guangzhou Long-Lions.

Rivers drew the start in the preseason finale with John Wall and Bradley receiving the night off for rest. Rivers only played precious few minutes, but he made the most of them, which despite the lower level of competition bodes well for his ability to remain relevant while backing up one of the best backcourts in the league.