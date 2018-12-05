Rivers will start at point guard in Wednesday's game against the Hawks.

As expected, with John Wall (personal) missing Wednesday's game, Rivers will be thrust into the starting point guard role while the Wizards maintain the three-game lineup they've rolled out for each of the last two games. Rivers has played a modest role off the bench for Washington this season, but he should see a sizable bump in usage Wednesday night given that he and Tomas Satoransky or the only healthy true point guards at the team's disposal.