Wizards' Austin Rivers: Returning to bench
Rivers will come off the bench Saturday against the Cavaliers.
With John Wall (personal/illness) back in the starting five, Rivers will come off the pine. He's averaging 7.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 22.8 minutes.
