Wizards' Austin Rivers: Returns to practice
Rivers (neck) has returned to practice, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.
Rivers missed the first two days of camp while battling neck spasms, but apparently felt healthy enough to get back on the floor Thursday. Barring a setback, look for Rivers to be a full go throughout the preseason and he should slot in as the top reserve option in the backcourt behind John Wall and Bradley Beal.
More News
-
Wizards' Austin Rivers: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Wizards' Austin Rivers: Battling neck spasms•
-
Wizards' Austin Rivers: Traded to Washington•
-
Clippers' Austin Rivers: Exercises $12.6 million option•
-
Clippers' Austin Rivers: Undecided on player option•
-
Clippers' Austin Rivers: Career-best season•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...