Wizards' Austin Rivers: Returns to practice

Rivers (neck) has returned to practice, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.

Rivers missed the first two days of camp while battling neck spasms, but apparently felt healthy enough to get back on the floor Thursday. Barring a setback, look for Rivers to be a full go throughout the preseason and he should slot in as the top reserve option in the backcourt behind John Wall and Bradley Beal.

