Wizards' Austin Rivers: Scores season-high 18 points in Saturday's win
Rivers compiled 18 points (7-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 28 minutes during Saturday's 116-110 win over the Heat.
Rivers mustered up season highs in scoring and rebounding while matching his season high in assists. He has quickly asserted himself as one of the team's top perimeter defenders, though that hasn't exactly translated to the stat sheet on most nights. With that being said, Rivers is a decent option in deeper leagues and would probably become a must-own player in standard leagues if John Wall were to suffer an injury.
